8 kids fall sick after drinking water from school well

Eight students of government upgraded higher primary school at Shibaje Perla in Belthangady taluk fell sick after drinking

water from a well in the school.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad, the children started vomiting and complained of stomach ache after drinking water from the well.

Four children are admitted to a hospital in Belthangady and the remaining are admitted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. All the students are out of danger.

“Samples of water have been collected to check whether anything is mixed in the well, to know the exact cause of the illness. The access to the well is closed for the time being,” said the SP.

It is said that students drank water from the well while watering the kitchen garden of the school. Within a few minutes, they complained of stomach ache and started vomiting.

After first aid at Kokkada Primary Health Center, the kids were sent to Belthangady and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.