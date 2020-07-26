8 more fatalities, 218 new Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

Covid-19 deaths continue to rise in the Dakshina Kannada district, with eight more fatalities taking the number of deaths to 115.

DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said of the eight, one was a 67-year-old man from Mangaluru with symptoms of sepsis with septic shock and viral infection was admitted to a private hospital on July 23 and died on the same day. His throat swab was positive for coronavirus.

The remaining included a 78-year-old man, an 88-year-old man, a 75-year old man -- all suffering from refractory hypoxemia/ ARDS, two 68-year-old men, a 76-year-old woman and a 53-year old woman.

The 78-year-old man from Mangaluru with refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, bacterial infection was admitted to a private hospital on July 18 and died on July 23. He too was Covid-19 positive.

The 88-year-old man suffering from refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, renal failure admitted to a hospital on July 10, died on July 23 of the deadly virus.

A 68-year-old man from Mangaluru also suffering from ARDS, an acute coronary event along with Covid-19, died on July 23.

Another 68-year-old man who was suffering from septic shock was admitted to a hospital on July 7 and died on July 23 due to coronavirus.

A 75-year-old man with symptoms of refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, respiratory distress was admitted to a private hospital on July 14 and died on Saturday. A 76-year-old woman with refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, viral pneumonia, Type II Diabetes mellitus, hypertension admitted to hospital on July 21 died on Saturday. A 53-year-old woman from Manjeshwara in Kasargod suffering from sepsis with multiorgan dysfunction, cardiogenic shock, hypertension, diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, diabetic foot on right side LRTI too succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

218 new cases

Covid-19 cases continued to rise with 218 fresh cases in the district. Sindhu B Rupesh said that among the positive cases, 46 were primary contacts of infected persons, 87 had symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 15 had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The contact tracing of 70 infected people is underway in the district.

On a positive note, 140 infected have recovered and were discharged from the hospital, taking the tally of the total discharged to 2,127.

The number of active cases in the district is 2,370. A total of 32,822 samples have been tested so far in the district.