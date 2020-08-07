8-yr-old washed away as heavy rain inundates Dharwad

An eight-year-old was washed away after the local tank at Ganjigatti village in Kalghatagi taluk of Dharwad breached on Thursday late night.

An NDRF team began a search operation. The girl was identified as Sridevi Ganiger.

On getting information from locals on the incident, the Deputy Commissioner visited the spot and consoled the parents. He is also monitoring the search operation.

In the meantime, Tupparihalla and Bennihalla streams are in spate creating havoc in villages in Navalgund and Dharwad taluks. Water has gushed into fields causing large-scale damage to the green gram crop.

Dharwad city continued to receive rains for the third consecutive day and 37 houses are partially damaged. Rainwater has gushed into several houses in low lying areas.