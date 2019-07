As per the tiger census conducted in 2018 there are 15 tigers in Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary range, according to the report released by the National National Tiger Conservation Authority, reports DHNS from Chamarajanagar. Similarly, there is 10% increase in the number of tigers in Biligiri Ranganatha Tiger Reserve. As per reports, there are 65 tigers. It was 61 in 2014, said RFO Mahadevaiah.