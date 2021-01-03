810 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 8 deaths

Karnataka added 810 new Covid-19 cases and eight related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,21,938 and the toll to 12,107, the Health Department said on Sunday. The day also saw 743 patients getting discharged after recovery and there are 10,893 active cases in the state. The state's cumulative Covid-19 tally stood at 9,21,938, which includes 12,107 deaths and 8,98,919 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

A total of 10,707 patients are are stable in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 186 are in Intensive Care Units. As many as 464 of the fresh cases reported on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban, which also accounted for four of the eight deaths. Mysuru was second in the number of cases 43, Chikkaballapura had 32, Dakshina Kannada 30, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural 20, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,89,657 infections, followed by Mysuru 52,541 and Ballari 38,891. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,78,208, followed by Mysuru 51,161 and Ballari 38,167.

A total of over 1,44,32,085 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,21,897 were tested on Sunday alone. Till date tests have been conducted on 2,173 UK returnees, out of whom 34 tested positive, 2,075 negative and the results of 64 are awaited, the bulletin said.