83.89% students pass Karnataka SSLC exam

Four students, including a girl from Bengaluru, have secured cent per cent marks in the Class 10 SSLC exam whose results were declared Monday.

This time, 83.89 per cent of the students have cleared the exams, down from last year’s 85.13.

Students can visit www.karresults.nic.in to check their results.

Bhoomika Pai (Bengaluru), Yashas Gowda (Chikkaballapur), Anupama Srisaila Hirehole (Belagavi) and Bheemana Gowda Hanumanta Gowda Biradar Patil (Muddebihal) scored 625 out of 625.

Last year, 145 students scored 625 out of 625.

This year, the government has released district-wise performance according to which Chitradurga tops the state with a pass percentage of 96.8 followed by Mandya (96.74 per cent) and Hassan (96.68 per cent).

This year, too, girls outshined boys with a pass rate of 87.87 against 80.08, respectively.