83.89% students pass Karnataka SSLC exam

83.89% students pass Karnataka SSLC exam

From this year, the government has released district-wise performance according to which Chitradurga tops the state with a pass percentage of 96.8

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2023, 13:49 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 13:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Four students, including a girl from Bengaluru, have secured cent per cent marks in the Class 10 SSLC exam whose results were declared Monday. 

This time, 83.89 per cent of the students have cleared the exams, down from last year’s 85.13. 

Students can visit www.karresults.nic.in to check their results. 

Bhoomika Pai (Bengaluru), Yashas Gowda (Chikkaballapur), Anupama Srisaila Hirehole (Belagavi) and Bheemana Gowda Hanumanta Gowda Biradar Patil (Muddebihal) scored 625 out of 625. 

Also Read: Belagavi resident Anupama tops Karnataka SSLC exams

Last year, 145 students scored 625 out of 625. 

This year, the government has released district-wise performance according to which Chitradurga tops the state with a pass percentage of 96.8 followed by Mandya (96.74 per cent) and Hassan (96.68 per cent). 

This year, too, girls outshined boys with a pass rate of 87.87 against 80.08, respectively. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
sslc results
SSLC examinations
DH Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 