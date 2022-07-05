839 new Covid cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 839 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 6,398, according to an official bulletin by the state government.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 3.40 per cent. Of the 839 cases, 775 were recorded in Bengaluru.

Two Covid deaths were reported - one each from Kolar and Kalaburgi.

While a 33-year-old man with ILI symptoms succumbed to the disease in Kalaburgi, an 85-year-old Kolar resident with SARI symptoms also lost his life to the virus.

The state’s total Covid deaths now stand at 40,080.

A total of 24,652 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 913 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,27,353.