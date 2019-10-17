85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan likely in Jan 2020

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said the state government was mulling over organising 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan at Kalaburagi in January 2020 instead of this December, as planned earlier, in the wake of the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said, "Officials would be busy with the election work in December. It may hamper the smooth conduct of the Sammelana. After completing the election process, we can organise the convention in a grand manner in January. Hailing from Mudhol, the land of poet Ranna, I have a desire to make Kalaburagi literary convention a memorable one," he said.

Secretariat in Kalaburagi

Replying to a query on the proposal for a separate secretariat in Kalaburagi, Karjol said, "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has promised that a separate secretariat will be established in Kalaburagi to expedite development works in Kalyana Karnataka region. The secretariat will come into existence after the Finance Department gives its nod. It requires some time," he added.