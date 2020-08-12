9 Covid-19 fatalities, 243 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 fatalities continued with the district administration confirming nine deaths on Tuesday. The total coronavirus deaths in the district stand at 237.

According to officials, among the nine deaths, eight were from Mangaluru and one was from outside the district.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

On the other hand, a total of 243 fresh cases were reported in the district, taking the total tally to 7,596.

Among the infected, 123 were suffering from ILI symptoms and nine from symptoms of SARI.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The contact tracing of 88 persons is underway. 23 infected were the primary contacts of already infected persons.

Among the fresh cases, 189 are from Mangaluru, 30 from Bantwal, 6 from Puttur, 4 from Sullia, 10 from Belthangady and four from other districts.

The discharges in the district have outnumbered fresh cases. A total of 519 infected have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, home isolation and from Covid care centres.