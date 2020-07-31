9 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 2 police personnel, in Kodagu take tally to 400

Covid-19 cases in Kodagu district crossed the 400-mark with the recording of nine fresh cases including two police personnel, on Friday. The total cases in the district stand at 408.

DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that of the nine cases, seven were tested using RT-PCR method and two with the use of rapid antigen kits.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Among the positive patients a 36-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman were primary contacts of a positive patient from Vaddaramadu Virajpet. Apart from that, two 56-year-old police personnel from Madikeri, a 75-year-old woman with symptoms of ILI from Huluse in Kushalnagar and a 26-year-old man with a history of travel from Chennai and native of Karada in Virajpet, who was directly admitted to the designated coronavirus hospital, were the others.

The two who were tested using the rapid antigen kits are a 32-year-old woman, who is the primary contact of the Covid-positive patient from ITI junction Madikeri and a 10-year-old boy, who is the primary contact of a patient from Kakotuparambu in Virajpet.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Following the recording of fresh cases, the district administration has notified three more containment zones -- Near Kalpavriksha building Goulibeedi Madikeri, Police quarters near Maithri hall in Madikeri and Near Basaveshwara temple Huluse in Kushalnagar.

Eight containment zones -- Basavanahalli 2 in Somwarpet, 1st block Bhagavathi nagar in Gonikoppa, Jambur bane in Madapura, Near Shivaparavthi temple in Margodu, Paremajalu Muttarmudi, Neergunda in Kodlipet, Maithrinagar in Ponnampet and Uruguthhi in Kodlipet have been denotified after no fresh cases were reported.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths