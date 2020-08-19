9 trapped on roof of house in Gokak village

Nine persons have been trapped on the roof of a house at Adibatti village in Gokak taluk that has been marooned in the waters of river Ghataprabha after discharge from Hidkal dam was increased after it reached the maximum level.

Sources said, nine persons stayed back in the village to prevent theft despite other residents shifting to relief centres established by Taluk Administration.

Gokak Tahsildar Prakash Holeppagol informed DH that they had shifted residents from Adibatti to relief centres after water levels increased, but were not aware why the nine people stayed back.

Boats were available with the administration and they will be rescued and shifted to relief centres, he said.