900 acres of godman Kalki attached

Income Tax department has provisionally attached more than 900 acres of land owned by self-styled godman ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, who has a dedicated following in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, in the aforesaid three states.

While more than 400 acres of land have been attached in Sathyavedu in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district bordering Tamil Nadu, the remaining land parcels are located in Belagavi in Karnataka, and Arani, Ooty, Madurai and Coimbatore, sources in the department said. The move comes two months after the I-T sleuths detected that the self-styled godman has evaded tax to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

During five-day long searches in ashrams and premises owned by Kalki and his son, the I-T sleuths had recovered huge amount of cash – Rs 43.9 crore in INR and 18 crores in USD -- and 88 kg of gold valued at 26 crore.