92 colleges report 100% results

As many as 92 colleges (against 80 last year) have secured cent percent results in the II PU examination this year. On the other hand, 88 colleges (against 98 last year) have reported zero result. Three government PU colleges have secured 100% results and this number is five when it comes to colleges with zero percentage results.

Many students with special abilities have done well this year. Of the 310 total students appeared for exams, 218 have become successful.

The department has yet to decide the dates for the supplementary examinations and officials said that the exams would probably conducted next month. Girls have outshone the boys this year too in the exam. As much as 62.60% students from urban areas have passed the examination as against 58.99% from rural areas.

Dates to remember

July 16 to 30: To apply for scanned copy of answer scripts

August 3 to 7: To download scanned copy of answer scripts

August 4 to 10: To apply for revaluation and

retotalling

Fee tariff

Rs 530 fee for scanned copy per subject

Rs 1,670 Fee for

revaluation per subject