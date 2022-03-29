97.59% students turn up for SSLC exam on first day

The SSLC examination was held peacefully across the state on the first day on Monday.

Barring initial confusion over the controversial hijab issue at some centres, the entire examination process went on smoothly.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that 97.59 per cent of the total candidates were present on the first day of the examination. “About 336 students have written exam at the special arrangement/room made at the examination centre due to health issues,” the minister said.

Separate rooms were arranged at almost all examination centres for students to remove their hijab before entering the exam halls.

In Bengaluru, the minister personally visited a few examination centres and wished good luck to the students greeting them with roses.

He also spoke to a couple of students and boosted their confidence to face exams without any fear.

It was the first language subject and the students said that the question paper was easy. “I was worried before entering the exam hall in the morning, but felt so relieved after seeing the question paper,” said Punarva, a student at a private school in Bengaluru South.

Some teachers, who analysed the question paper, said that even an average student can easily score good marks.

A girl who died after collapsing at an examination centre in T Narasipura in Mysore district. “We shifted her to the nearby hospital, doctors declared her dead. However, the reason for death is not known, officials said.

