998 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 11 fatalities

Karnataka, on Monday, reported 998 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,94,004 and the death toll to 11,867.

The day also saw 1,601 patients getting discharged after recovery. A total of over 1,17,89,715 samples have been tested so far, out of which 76,471 were tested on Monday alone. As many as 6,472 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Out of the fresh cases reported, 501 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The number of recoveries has reached 8,57,351. Out of the 24,767 active cases, 279 are in the ICU. Seven out of the total deaths reported are from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Chikkaballapur accounted for 48, Hassan 43, Mysuru 34 and Tumakuru 32.