A ‘December to remember’ this year in Mysuru

It is mid-December, but winter is still to set in, in Mysuru. The maximum temperature predicted is between 28 and 29 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is 16 and 17 degree Celsius for the next week, according to scientists of Naganahalli Research Centre.

Though the people of the city are yet to experience foggy mornings, experts say the weather may turn chilly during the late nights and early mornings.

Interestingly, the weather was cloudy over last week. However, it will remain clear during the next week.

Host of festivals

But, Mysureans have reasons to cheer up as they have a host of festivals lined up in the city for the second half of December. This will enable them to end the year in celebration mode and welcome the New Year. This will not only fill the city with fun and frolic, but also boost tourism activities.

Mysuru has already become the weekend destination for thousands of people from across India, mainly from Bengaluru. With a row of events organised during Christmas holidays, more tourist inflow is expected in the city. Most of the schools have Christmas holidays from December 21.

The two-day Karanji Lake festival, organised by Mysuru Zoo, that started on December 16, launched an array of activities in the city. The lake festival is organised on the premises of Karanji Lake, with an objective to create awareness about lake conservation. Children, attired in different costumes, depicting wild animals and nature, were the main attractions.

The first ever Christmas Carnival, scheduled to be held at St Philomena’s Church, is expected to draw thousands of people on December 21 and 22 (Saturday and Sunday). The festival will have carols, music programmes, both classical and western, display of artworks, flea market and a wide variety of other activities. The festival is organised by St Johns Cathedral and Human Wings Foundation.

Fifth flower show

The Winter Festival, organised by the district administration will begin on December 22 and will conclude on December 31. This includes the annual flower show at Mysuru Palace, which will be held for the fifth time in a row. As part of this, Mysuru Bird Festival-2019 is being held on December 28 and 29.

The second edition of the bird festival is organised by the district administration, Tourism department, Forest department, Mysuru Zoo and Mysore Nature Group, along with the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH). This is expected to attract a large number of youths. Talks and field trips will be held and experts will conduct the sessions.

The New Year eve can be celebrated on the Mysuru Palace premises on December 31. While the Police Band will perform at 11 pm, a grand display of fireworks at 12 midnight welcomes the New Year.