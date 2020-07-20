A flash mob to beat the Monday blues amid Covid-19

To chase away the tediousness of being confined in a Covid Care Centre, asymptomatic patients organised a flash mob in Bellary, Karnataka, on July 19.

The video of their performance, posted by ANI, has gone viral on Twitter since yesterday.

The patients can be seen enthusiastically dancing to a popular Kannada song called “Mastu Mastu Hudgi” while wearing face masks.

The video was first posted by Nagarjun Dwarakanath captioned “Beating the Monday Blues Asymptomatic #Covid19 patients flash mob in Bellary covid centre. Wide range of patients - doctors, police and general public. Dancing to @nimmaupendra song. Need such energy in life.”

The state has 59,625 positive cases as of July 20 with 1,331 casualties.

Total number of positive cases, including deaths, in India as of July 20 is at 11,09,894.