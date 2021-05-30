A people’s doctor at Guruvayanakere

An Ayurvedic practitioner at Guruvayanakere in the taluk is providing free consultation to patients

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS , Belthangady,
  • May 30 2021, 12:48 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 12:48 ist
Dr Venugopal Sharma. Credit: Special Arrangement

At a time when private hospitals/clinics are accused of demanding excess fees from patients, an Ayurvedic practitioner at Guruvayanakere in the taluk is providing free consultation to patients.

Popularly known as  ‘Rs 10 doctor’ as this is the maximum fee some pay as consultation fee, Dr Venugopal Sharma sees around 100 patients daily. Patients with Covid-like symptoms are quickly referred to the district hospital for further tests and treatment.

Dr Sharma has been practising since 1989 after completing his Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery degree from Udupi Ayurveda College. “I never fixed a consultation fee. But some patients used to pay Rs 2 initially. Later, they started paying me Rs 5. Now, it is Rs 10,” he said.

The gentle Ayurveda doctor does not charge for BP and other basic tests. But people should pay for medication. “I believe in simple living and had drawn inspiration from late Dr P S Shastri from Kasargod who was our family doctor. Even late Dr V S Acharya, a former minister, is also my inspiration,” he added.

“There is a stigma attached to Covid-19 among patients. I insist that all patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) have to undergo RT-PCR tests. I did get Covid a year ago and my family was also infected.  I try to instill confidence in patients by sharing my own experiences with Covid,” he stressed. To help people during the lockdown, Dr Sharma opens his clinic from 6 am.

