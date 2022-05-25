AAP Karnataka dares BJP to sack tainted ministers

AAP Karnataka dares BJP to sack tainted ministers

Reddy claimed that there are corruption allegations against K Sudhakar, Munirathna, C N Ashwath Narayan, Byrathi Basavaraja, R Ashoka, Shashikala Jolle

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 25 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 06:10 ist
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy on Wednesday dared the BJP government to sack corrupt ministers in the state.

Following Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacking his health minister Vijay Singla, Reddy demanded similar measures from BJP in Karnataka to remove tainted ministers.

Addressing mediapersons here, Reddy said Singla was sacked as soon as allegations about his corruption came to light and before the opposition or media demanded his resignation.

However, most of the ministers in the BJP-led Karnataka have remained in their positions as no action has been taken against them in spite of several corruption charges, he alleged.

The AAP has filed several complaints against ‘40% commission’ in the state. Yet, the BJP has done nothing, he added. Reddy claimed that there are corruption allegations against K Sudhakar, Munirathna, C N Ashwath Narayan, Byrathi Basavaraja, R Ashoka, V Somanna, Shashikala Jolle among others and demanded action against them.

Karnataka
AAP
BJP

