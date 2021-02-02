ACB raid in Mangaluru Corporation official's residence, office

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday raided the residence and office of a senior civic official in the city in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) town planning joint director K V Jayaraj is alleged to have amassed wealth disproportionate to his income in Mangaluru and Kerala, ACB sources said. The raid was conducted at four places including Jayarajs residences at Kapikad and Bejai in Mangaluru, father's residence, his wife's quaters in Mahe and his office at MCC building.

ACB sleuths from Udupi and Chikkamagaluru also took part in the raid.

Disproportionate asset cases were registered in Bengaluru, Bellary, Kolar, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Kalaburagi district against seven government servants. Searches have begun in 30 places under the supervision of ACB SPs, the sources said.