Accidents outside the school do not call for derecognition, says Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has set aside the order of the Department of Public Instruction withdrawing the recognition of Poornaprajna Education Centre, an institution in Bhadravati. The recognition was withdrawn after one student was killed and 24 students sustained injuries in an accident during an educational excursion in Chikkamagaluru district in November 2018.

Observing that the order withdrawing recognition did not record reasons, the high court held that by no stretch of the imagination an unfortunate accident can be brought into the ambit of Section 39 of the Karnataka Education Act to derecognise the institution.

The accident had happened near N R Pura town when the students from Class 10 were on an excursion. The counsel representing the institution submitted that the institution had spent Rs 22 lakh towards the medical expenses of the students and the staff. He submitted that after several correspondences, the Shivamogga DDPI ordered the withdrawal of recognition in May 2019.

The state argued that the institution had failed to comply with a circular, dated January 27, 2011, that mandated institutions to take prior permission before conducting educational excursion. The circular also mandated that only state road transport buses should be used for excursions and not private mini buses.

Quashing the order of derecognition, Justice R Devdas said that nothing can be held against the institution that calls for a serious action of derecognition.

"The scope and ambit within which the provision of Section 39 of the Act can operate is when there are deficiencies in an educational institution in maintaining the standards of education, standards of infrastructure and general moral and social standards," the bench said. The bench also directed the institution to consider if any of the parents approach with requests for further medical expenses.