Act tough against Covid-19 norm violators during bandh: Karnataka HC to govt

The High Court has directed the state government to put authorities on the vigil and to penalise the violators of rules regarding wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the bandh on Saturday.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction on PILs filed seeking direction for strict implementation of rules of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. One of the PILs had mentioned about the violation of these rules during political rallies and also pointed that a bandh has been called by Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha on December 5. The court had directed the petitioner to implead major political parties, including the one which had called for the bandh.

Since only CPI(M) was represented through an advocate, the court said it cannot pass any specific orders directing the political parties to ensure adherence to the rules. “Any bandh will naturally draw a crowd. Today, we are not on the question of the legality of such calls for a bandh. We are directing the state government that the police and other authorities empowered to take action shall keep strict vigil and action of recovery of the fine is done from each and every participant who violates the rules,” the bench said.

The bench pulled up the state government for neither showing any statistics of penalty levied on participants of political rallies nor prosecuting the violators and organisers under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020. The state government had proposed to amend the provisions and pass a fresh ordinance.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) informed the court that whenever political rallies are organised by them, masks and hand sanitisers are distributed. The court directed the party to submit an affidavit in this regard.