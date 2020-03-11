Action against schools for defying govt order: Minister

Refusing to acknowledge the government order on indefinite holiday to primary schools over coronavirus outbreak, several schools have come on the radar of the state government.

Gathering inputs that several schools across Bengaluru, despite the government order, are still conducting classes for primary students, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has sought details on such schools.

A couple of days ago following the positive Covid-19 case, the state government, considering that the kids are prone to contract the virus, had declared indefinite holiday to primary schools (up to Class 5). However, in utter disregard to the safety of kids and the government order, many schools were found functioning as usual.

Taking serious note of the lapses by the schools and schools managements, Minister Suresh Kumar has directed the department's principal secretary to gather details of such schools and submit a detailed report and initiate strict action against such schools.

Speaking to media persons while visiting a second PUC examination centre on Wednesday, Suresh Kumar said, “It has come to our notice that some schools are functioning despite the holiday declared by the government. We are getting details about such schools and strict action will be initiated against them.”

Allaying the fears of parents and students that the indefinite holiday to schools would affect the examination time table, the minister has clarified the exams can be conducted upon reopening of the schools.

Referring to schools that are still functioning on the pretext of conducting the examination, the minister said, “The exams for the primary schools can be conducted after the reopening of schools. But no school is allowed to hold classes for primary kids by giving examination as the reason."