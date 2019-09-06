'Action initiated on 2,245 IOs over acquittals'

The state government on Friday told the Karnataka High Court that it has already initiated action against 2,245 investigation officers following the acquittal of cases in the last four years.

The details were submitted before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz while hearing a public interest petition.

During the hearing, additional government advocate submitted the action-taken report prepared by the additional chief secretary to the Home department on review committees proceedings on acquitted cases.

The report also stated that the government has constituted three levels of review committees as directed by the Supreme Court in 2014, at the state, range and district levels to review the acquitted cases. The committees had reviewed 86,187 cases and action was initiated against 2,245 investigation officers who failed to discharge their duties, between April 2016 and March 2019.