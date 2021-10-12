Active Covid-19 caseload below 10K-mark in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 12 2021, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 03:32 ist
Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, in Hubballi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The active caseload in Karnataka went below the 10,000-mark on Monday, even as the state added 373 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 29,81,400 and 37,895.

Six districts reported zero infections while 27 districts reported zero fatalities.

The number of active cases is now 9,906 in the state. The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.45% and the case fatality rate was 2.68%.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 146 new cases and five deaths. Mysuru reported 43 fresh infections and two deaths. Among other districts, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan reported 38 cases each, Tumakuru 17, Kodagu and Udupi 15 each.

Two deaths were reported in Uttara Kannada and and one each in Dharwad. Bagalkot, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero Covid-related deaths.

A total of 82,853 samples were tested on Monday.

