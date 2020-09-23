Activists, farmers, oppose amendments; BJP defends

While farmer leaders and social activists oppose the amendments to the Land Reforms and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, the BJP leaders defend it and claim that the BJP governments -- in the state as well as Centre -- are committed for the betterment of the agriculture sector.

In order to oppose the amendments, members of farmer associations and other like-minded organisations have decided to block national highways, passing through Mysuru district on September 28.

Social activist Pa Mallesh blamed the state and the Union governments, demanding the government to withdraw the amendments to the APMC Act.

He alleged that the governments are conspiring to finish off the farming community, with amendments to the Act. The amendments are a threat to the farmers and it favors industrialists and capitalists. The farmers across the district should join hands for a day’s protest on September 25, he said.

Hoskote Basavaraju of Rajya Raitha Sangha said that the government is implementing anti-people and anti-farmer Acts with urgency. It has failed to create awareness about the amendments and they were not debated. The protest in Bengaluru was largely successful. The organisation will call for a Karnataka bandh on September 28, he said.

BJP Mysuru district president, also Zilla Panchayat member, Mangala Somashekar defended the amendments to the APMC Act and said, the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to improve the life of farmers.

In a press conference here, Mangala said, “The amendments are in the interest of the farming community and there will be a revolution in the agriculture sector. A section of farmers are opposing the amendments, but 70% of farmers have accepted it.”

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, Modi government introduced pro-farmers programmes. The opposition parties’ intention is to oppose the government and thus, they are protesting, she said.

BJP state vice president M Rajendra and leaders Suresh Babu, Ramesh and Mahesh were present on the occassion.