Activists rescue cattle from traffickers

Tension gripped Narendra village, 10 km from Dharwad city, after a handful of Sriram Sene and other right-wing organisation activists and the villagers stopped two goods carrier vehicles, which were allegedly transporting cattle illegally. The incident took place on NH-4 highway on Saturday.

Two vehicles were transporting cows and buffaloes when the villagers saw them and waylaid the vehicles. A group of youths started pelting stones on the vehicles, damaging the windshields of both the vehicles. Sensing danger, the drivers parked their vehicle at a distance and fled.

Claiming that the cattle were being illegally transported to Goa, for slaughtering, the villagers raised slogans and tried rescuing the cattle.

Nearly, 10 cows and 12 buffaloes were being transported in the vehicles.

The youth also caught one person, Saddam, who was hiding in one of the vehicles, and thrashed him. On getting information, the rural police rushed to the spot and took the man into custody. During interrogation, Saddam said these cattle were being transported from Bagalkot to Goa.