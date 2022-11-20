Actor Darshan, J C Madhuswamy nominated to wildlife board

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and Law Minister J C Madhuswamy have been made members of the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife.

The law minister has been nominated as per Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's instruction during the previous meeting of the Board.

Officials said Darshna's appointment is in recognition of his contribution to wildlife conservation. The order also noted that the actor was the brand ambassador for the Zoo Authority of Karnataka.

As per the notification dated November 15, the two new members will be part of the board till October 23, 2023 or the next order.