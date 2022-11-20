Actor Darshan, J C Madhuswamy nominated to wildlife board

Actor Darshan, Madhuswamy nominated to wildlife board

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 20 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 04:11 ist
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. Credit: DH File Photo

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and Law Minister J C Madhuswamy have been made members of the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife.

Officials said Darshna's appointment is in recognition of his contribution to wildlife conservation. The order also noted that the actor was the brand ambassador for the Zoo Authority of Karnataka.

As per the notification dated November 15, the two new members will be part of the board till October 23, 2023 or the next order.

