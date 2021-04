Actor Mandya Ramesh faced embarrassment as he flouted Covid-19 weekend norms by not carrying a vehicle pass on Saturday.

Ramesh along with his driver was going to a marriage ceremony by car. Periyapatna Town Police stopped the vehicle and asked for the pass near Bylakuppe.

When Ramesh failed to produce it, Puttaraju, the Sub-Inspector, clarified that moving without a pass was a violation. He directed the actor to obtain a pass from the authorities concerned.