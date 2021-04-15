Actor, singer oppose felling trees for Heli tourism

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay has joined hands with the eco-activists and opposed the felling of trees near Lalitha Mahal Hotel in the city for Heli tourism.
Vijay has expressed his support for ‘Save Mysuru’, a campaign, launched to oppose the cutting of trees. “Though we cannot grow trees, we should protect the existing trees. The government must re-consider its’ move over Heli tourism,” he suggested on social media.
Besides, singer Vasu Dixit has also opposed the felling of trees by rendering a song at the place where the proposed Heli-tourism is planned.
Apart from this, the online campaign launched by eco-activist Sapta Girish has been receiving an overwhelming response. As many as 71,300 people have signed the petition.
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks