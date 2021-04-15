Actor, singer oppose felling trees for Heli tourism

Vijay has expressed his support for ‘Save Mysuru’, a campaign, launched to oppose the cutting of trees

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 15 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 23:20 ist
Duniya Vijay. Credit: DH file photo.

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay has joined hands with the eco-activists and opposed the felling of trees near Lalitha Mahal Hotel in the city for Heli tourism.

Vijay has expressed his support for ‘Save Mysuru’, a campaign, launched to oppose the cutting of trees. “Though we cannot grow trees, we should protect the existing trees. The government must re-consider its’ move over Heli tourism,” he suggested on social media.

Besides, singer Vasu Dixit has also opposed the felling of trees by rendering a song at the place where the proposed Heli-tourism is planned.

Apart from this, the online campaign launched by eco-activist Sapta Girish has been receiving an overwhelming response. As many as 71,300 people have signed the petition.

Duniya Vijay
Heli Tourism
Tree cutting
Karnataka

