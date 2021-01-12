Actor Upendra visits Arehalli village after his supporter wins Gram Panchayat polls

Popular actor, director and Prajakeeya Party Founder Upendra visited Arehalli village in Channagiri taluk on Tuesday after Chetan backed by his party emerged victorious in gram panchayat polls that concluded recently.

Addressing the villagers as mixture of intelligence and courage, he said he would visit the village again after six months to see development works implemented by Chetan in the village. He suggested villagers to join hands with Chetan and make the village into a model village in the state.

Zilla panchayat member Tejaswi V Patel said villagers elected Chetan as their representative without indulging in electoral malpractices. This is a healthy trend. Villagers can fulfill Gandhi's dream of Grama Swarajya. Voters of Channagiri taluk have proved that they are politically literates. They must show this even in taluk panchayat, zilla panchayat, assembly and lok sabha polls.

Youths, children of the neighbouring villages gathered in large number to see the actor. Women greeted the actor by performing lambani dance.