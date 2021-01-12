Upendra visits village post his supporter wins GP polls

Actor Upendra visits Arehalli village after his supporter wins Gram Panchayat polls

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jan 12 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 22:46 ist
Kannada actor, director and politician Upendra Rao. Credit: DH File Photo/Srilekha.R

Popular actor, director and Prajakeeya Party Founder Upendra visited Arehalli village in Channagiri taluk on Tuesday after Chetan backed by his party emerged victorious in gram panchayat polls that concluded recently.

Addressing the villagers as mixture of intelligence and courage, he said he would visit the village again after six months to see development works implemented by Chetan in the village. He suggested villagers to join hands with Chetan and make the village into a model village in the state.

Zilla panchayat member Tejaswi V Patel said villagers elected Chetan as their representative without indulging in electoral malpractices. This is a healthy trend. Villagers can fulfill Gandhi's dream of Grama Swarajya. Voters of Channagiri taluk have proved that they are politically literates. They must show this even in taluk panchayat, zilla panchayat, assembly and lok sabha polls.

Youths, children of the neighbouring villages gathered in large number to see the actor. Women greeted the actor by performing lambani dance.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Channagiri
Upendra

What's Brewing

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

 