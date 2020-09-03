Actress Ragini Dwivedi seeks time to appear before CCB in drug abuse case

Probing the alleged drug dealing and substance abuse by Sandalwood actors, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths had served notice to noted actress Ragini Dwivedi on Wednesday and summoned her for questioning on Thursday. However, the actress did not turn up before the investigating officials and instead a team of advocates representing Ragini appeared before the CCB and presented facts.

Ragini also revealed that she would appear before the sleuths on Monday.

Subsequently in a series of tweets, Ragini said, "I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday (Wednesday). As I received it at a very short notice, I was unable to appear today (Thursday) before the CCB police. However, out of respect for the process of the law my advocates have presented themselves before the police and explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time. I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police."

Clarifying that she has nothing to hide and denying links with the any unlawful activity, Ragini in another tweet said, "I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have. I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police."

Indrajit appears before CCB

Meanwhile, noted film director Indrajit Lankesh appeared before the CCB sleuths on Thursday for the second time and reportedly provided the officials all the material evidence pertaining to his statement on drug abuse among the sandalwood actors. Later speaking to media persons, Indrajit said, "I cannot divulge details of what I presented to the CCB officials. Let the CCB probe the matter and truth will come out on its own."