'Additional NDRF, SDRF teams to be deployed in Kodagu'

Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna on Friday called the Brahmagiri landslide as the most unfortunate incident.

“Another NDRF team from Bengaluru will arrive in Kodagu soon, to carry out rescue operations.”

The minister, who is in the district to review flood situation, said he was shocked by the landslide incident in Talacauvery.

“Had Talacauvery Kshetra Chief Priest Narayana Achar followed the advice of the district administration, the loss could have been avoided”.

“There have been 30 minor landslides in the district,” Somanna said quoting DC’s information.

Somanna said around 20 families had already been shifted to relief centres. Residents on Ayyappa hills in Virajpet will soon be shifted to the nearby relief centres as the hill has developed cracks. Residents of Karadigodu will also be relocated, he added.

The people will be tested for Covid-19 while accommodating them in the relief centres. Those who test positive for novel coronavirus will be admitted to the designated Covid hospital, he said.

Stating that he has spoken to the chief minister and the revenue minister regarding the calamities in Kodagu, the Minister said that the CM had asked him to set people's welfare as the main priority.

Meanwhile, Rs 15 crore has been released to provide basic facilities to flood-affected people, whose houses are under various stages of construction. Rs 200 crore has been released out of the Rs 500-crore flood relief package, Somanna said.

“Water levels in reservoirs are being monitored constantly. All precautionary measures have been taken,” he added.

Many electricity poles have been dismounted. CESC managing director has inspected the situation, he added.

The NDRF and SDRF teams are prepared to face tough situations. The people of the district do not need to panic, the minister said.

As Bhagamandala was totally inundated, V Somanna reached on the other side through a boat to inspect the situation in Talacauvery.

The minister, who arrived at Kushalnagar on Thursday evening, will stay in the district for two days to inspect the flood-hit regions.

Madikeri MLA Appacchu Ranjan, MLC Sunil Subramani, Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish, Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra were present.

Additional rescue teams

Mysuru division Fire and Emergency Service official C Gurulingaiah said that the people in the proximity of Triveni Sangama would be shifted to safer locations. There is a 60-member team in the district and an additional SDRF team comprising 20 members from Mangaluru and 23 from Bengaluru will reach Kodagu soon.