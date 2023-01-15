ADGP thanks goddess after 'Santro' Ravi's arrest

ADGP thanks goddess after 'Santro' Ravi's arrest

Santro Ravi and his associates Shurthesh and Ramji were produced before the magistrate on Saturday evening

  Jan 15 2023
ADGP Alok Kumar offered prayers at Nimishamba temple in Mandya's Srirangapatna on Saturday to thank the goddess as 'Santro' Ravi was arrested within 22 hours of his visit to the temple on Tuesday.

"It was a challenging case. I visited the temple when I visited Mysuru on January 10 to investigate the Santro Ravi case, and had prayed to the Goddess to ensure that the accused is arrested soon. I have a strong faith in the Goddess Nimishamba for 12 years. In 2011, when I was CCB in charge then, within five hours after I prayed to the Goddess, Hunsur double murder case was solved and the accused were arrested. Even then, I had come here to thank Goddess along with the entire team."

Meanwhile, Santro Ravi and his associates Shurthesh and Ramji were produced before the magistrate on Saturday evening, and they were handed over to the judicial custody. 

