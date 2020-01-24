Adithya Rao reconstructs crime sequences at Mangalore International Airport

Adithya Rao, who allegedly kept the crude bomb at Mangalore International Airport, on Friday reconstructed sequences before and after placing the bomb as part of mahajar.

He showed the police the location he alighted from the autorickshaw. He displayed how he carried the bag containing the bomb and kept it on metal chair near the entrance of the departure gate at MIA.

He also showed the police how he used the escalator to quickly exit. He also displayed how he boarded the available autorickshaw.

A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Belliyappa took him to a saloon where he had kept a bag, Kudla family restaurant and King’s Court in Karkala where he was employed for a short duration.

Union minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation D V Sadananda Gowda said that the incident did not expose lapses in the security cover at the MIA.

“The one who placed the bomb is suffering from mental disorders. Moreover, the bomb was detected. Hence, the incident can’t be termed as major failure in security,” Gowda told reporters on his way to Mahishimardini temple at Matanthabettu in Puttur taluk on Friday.