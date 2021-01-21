Aero India to draw high-level British delegation

Aero India 2021 is set to draw a high-level British delegation, including the British Minister for Defence Procurement.

Sources said that Covid regulations permitting, Jeremy Quinn, Minister of State for Defence Procurement is keen to attend Aero India. The final go-ahead for the visit is awaiting clearance from the Centre.

The United Kingdom is said to be eyeing greater military cooperation with India and on the agenda will be possible collaboration on future indigenous fighter programmes.

“We have some 14 major UK companies that will be exhibiting and participating in Aero India. We are working through the Covid restrictions to try and bring a high-level delegation to take toward together our engagement with the Government of India and significant defence companies,” said Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, the Deputy British High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala.

He said: “We have held constructive discussions with India on future Combat Air and we see the potential for co-operation on key systems or subsystems to deliver mutual long-term benefits. We believe the UK has a major role to play in India’s LCA2 and AMCA indigenous fighter programmes.”

The 14 UK companies are BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, GE UK, Thales UK, Martin Baker, MBDA UK, Babcock, Strongfield Technologies, GKN Aerospace, Cobham, TRL, QinetiQ, Leonardo and Meggitt. Sources said that the UK is confident of a strong presence by showcasing expertise in Combat Air, Complex Weapons and Maritime Technologies at the UK Pavilion of Aero India.

In addition, the UK and India are partnering on an Advanced Core Technologies study with the potential to develop indigenous jet engine capability.