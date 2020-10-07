Aero India will be held with Covid-19 measures: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

The flagship Aero India 2021 will be organized with all precautionary measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told a round table conference of ambassadors on Wednesday.

Aero India is scheduled to be held between February 3-7, 2021 at the Yelahanka Air Force station.

“That such a significant event (Aero India) is being organized during the Covid-19 pandemic is a challenge for both the Karnataka government and the Defence Ministry,” Yediyurappa said at the virtual round table organized by the Department of Defence Production and the state government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present in the meeting.

“At Aero India 2021, all international delegates, officials, personnel and members of the public will undergo thermal screening, there will be frequent sanitization and maintenance of social distancing will be mandatory,” Yediyurappa said.

The CM said it is heartening to note that in spite of the pandemic exhibitors had booked most of the available space at the Aero India venue.

“Karnataka has the experience of hosting the Aero India event for 12 years. It’s a matter of pride that Karnataka has been selected to host the event this time as well,” the CM said.

According to the state government, Karnataka contributes 25% to India’s aerospace sector and accounts for 65% of the country’s exports on this front.

“On manufacturing of defence helicopters and aircraft, the state’s contribution is 67%,” Yediyurappa said, adding that Karnataka was the first Indian state to formulate an aerospace policy.

Noting the presence of HAL, BEML, BEL and other public sector units in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said that the state is also home to a private aerospace economic zone in Belagavi, a 1,000-acre aerospace park at the Kempegowda International Airport and a defence production cluster in Tumakuru.

Speaking at the conference, Rajnath Singh said that India had the largest defence production cluster. “Through Aero India 2021, we want to be among the top five nations in the aerospace sector,” he said.