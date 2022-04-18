Aerospace engineer accused of stealing DRDO data gets bail

A local court in Karnataka granted bail to an aerospace engineer who is alleged of sensitive data theft from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), a lab under the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Sivaramakrishna Chennuboina, alias Chennuboina (27), was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the cybercrime police on March 19. The engineer is charged with stealing data from July 2020 and February 2021, and allegedly attempting to sell the same.

A complaint was filed by Sasi Narkis Babu V, a security officer at ADA. Initially, it was lodged against unknown persons. The accused was arrested during the course of the investigation.

The 51st City Civil and Sessions Court observed that the offences are bailable and custody of the accused was not required for further investigation. The accused had been asked not to tamper with the evidence, witnesses and directed to mark his attendance with the CID cybercrime police station once in 15 days.

The prosecution argued that the accused had acted against the interest, security and integrity of the nation. However, the counsel for the accused denied all allegations against him. The allegations are made to prevent the accused from attending an interview for a senior post, they argued.

Chennuboina had completed B.Tech in Karnataka and hailed from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He resided in Judicial Layout of Yelahanka in Bengaluru. The order was given on April 8 and police are conducting further investigation.

