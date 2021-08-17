Afghan crisis a difficult moment for India: Deve Gowda

Afghanistan crisis a difficult moment for India, says ex-PM Gowda

Gowda said India should develop an independent policy towards Afghanistan

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 17 2021, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 16:50 ist
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said the Afghanistan situation was “a difficult moment for India and the entire region” and urged the Centre to respond in a “humane manner”. 

Gowda said India should develop an independent policy towards Afghanistan, which has now come under the Taliban. 

“Reports from Afghanistan show how fear and uncertainty have gripped the country. It is a difficult moment for India and the entire region,” Gowda, the JD(S) national president, said in a tweet. 

“We have to respond in a humane manner besides developing an independent policy of fostering friendship and peace in our neighbourhood,” Gowda added. 

Gowda was India’s prime minister from June 1, 1996, to April 21, 1997. 

Also read: Pinarayi Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Karnataka’s Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar also expressed concern over the Afghanistan crisis.

“The inhuman Taliban has taken over the Afghanistan capital, leading to the suspension of women’s rights and the taking over of a radio station that now broadcasts Quran instead of music. Such fanaticism is exceeding the extreme limits. I pray for the defeat of fanaticism and the return of democracy,” Kumar said in a tweet. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

hd deve gowda
Karnataka
Afghanistan
India News
Indian Politics
Taliban
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

 