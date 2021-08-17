Afghanistan crisis a difficult moment for India, says ex-PM Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said the Afghanistan situation was “a difficult moment for India and the entire region” and urged the Centre to respond in a “humane manner”.

Gowda said India should develop an independent policy towards Afghanistan, which has now come under the Taliban.

“Reports from Afghanistan show how fear and uncertainty have gripped the country. It is a difficult moment for India and the entire region,” Gowda, the JD(S) national president, said in a tweet.

“We have to respond in a humane manner besides developing an independent policy of fostering friendship and peace in our neighbourhood,” Gowda added.

Gowda was India’s prime minister from June 1, 1996, to April 21, 1997.

Karnataka’s Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar also expressed concern over the Afghanistan crisis.

“The inhuman Taliban has taken over the Afghanistan capital, leading to the suspension of women’s rights and the taking over of a radio station that now broadcasts Quran instead of music. Such fanaticism is exceeding the extreme limits. I pray for the defeat of fanaticism and the return of democracy,” Kumar said in a tweet.