After a break, rain resumes in Davangere, Shivamogga

After a brief break, showers resumed in Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga districts on Sunday.

Davanagere city experienced heavy showers for two hours in the evening. The downpour caused waterlogging on busy PB Road, bus stand and railway station, causing hardships to commuters. Rainwater flowed like a river in several low-lying residential areas in the city.

Santebennur, Malebennur, Honnali, Sasvehalli and Tyavanagi in Davangere district also witnessed heavy rain.

Parts of Shivamogga, including Ayanur, Bhadravati, Shikaripur, Sagar, Hosanagar and Sorab, experienced moderate showers while Tirthahalli taluk witnessed intermittent light rain.

However, inflows into the reservoirs in the district have decreased. Linganamakki reservoir recorded an inflow of 14,538 cusec in the 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Sunday). Bhadra and Tunga reservoirs received 11,032 and 8,109 cusec respectively.

Moderate showers lashed Hosadurga town and parts of taluk in Chitradurga district. The Sunday evening showers have filled farm ponds in the region, bringing smiles on the faces of farmers.

Chitradurga city, Hiriyur, Challakere, Chikkajajur, Nayakanahatti have received spells of light to moderate showers.

Heavy rain pounded Kulageri Cross and surrounding villages in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district. Showers left NH 218 waterlogged near Kulageri Cross, affecting traffic for a while. Rain brought cheers to the farmers of Chimmanakatti, Hanumasagar, Neelgund, Narasapur, Herkal, Dashyal and Horakere among others.

Croc rescued in Nippani

Forest officials, joined by the locals of Naganur village in Nippani taluk of Belagavi district on Sunday rescued a crocodile from an open well.

The semiaquatic reptile is believed to have washed away by the overflowing Vedganga into the 40-feet deep well. The forest officials released the rescued crocodile into its natural habitat.