After losing wife to Covid, advocate turns Good Samaritan with open air theatre

Here is an inspiring story of a young man who turned his grief into social work.

Honnappa, a 42-year-old advocate from Chitradurga, lost his wife Manasa to the Covid-19 pandemic a year ago. Honnappa decided, along with his young son, to do something for society in his wife's name. As a result, an open-air theatre has come up in Tumakuru that can be used by the public free of cost.

The open-air theatre named 'Manasa Mandira' - after his wife - has a seating capacity of 150. It is located at Peramanahalli village, about 10 km from Tumakuru town. The facility will be inaugurated on Sunday by filmmaker Nagatihalli Chandrashekhar, senior advocate CH Hanumantharaya and others.

Speaking to DH, Honnappa said that it was the dream of his wife and him to own a farmhouse at Tumakuru. "Before the pandemic, we both visited Tumakuru to buy land to construct a farmhouse. It was our dream. Now, I feel I should do something for society instead of having the property for myself," Honnappa said.

This one-acre land has all facilities including a library. It can be utilised for book launches, discussions, theatre activities and so on. Honnappa said the space will be available for simple weddings as well. "Ours was a love marriage and if any couple wishes to tie the knot in a simple way, we will provide space," he said.

Honnappa and Manasa married in 2011. Manasa was 35 when she succumbed to Covid-19.

Many friends and well-wishers of Honnappa helped him develop the Manasa Mandira. Naveen Kumar, who works with the police department said, "We have been friends since college days and they both were an inspiration to many. Manasa's death was a shock for all of us. We supported Honnappa and decided to make his dream come true in this project through which Manasa will be alive," he said.