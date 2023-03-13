After Modi's visit, Gowda meets Mandya JD(S) leaders

A day after the BJP showed its strength by inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mandya, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda convened a meeting with his party leaders from the district on Monday.
Gowda invited MLAs and other leaders from Mandya, the JD(S) stronghold, to his Padmanabhanagar residence and had a three-hour-long meeting. Leaders C S Puttaraju, D C Thammanna, Raveendra Srikantaiah, Appaji Gowda, Annadani, Suresh Gowda and others were present.
According to sources, Gowda advised the leaders to work with an aim to win all the seven assembly constituencies in Mandya. "He has asked us to report to him every 10 days about the developments in Mandya district," one leader who attended the meeting said. "Gowda has advised us to work out plans to counter BJP and Congress. He said he would handle Mandya personally," the source added.
Meanwhile, JDSLP leader H D Kumaraswamy has said that the party was unnerved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mandya district.
"Both the national parties have no issues to speak against the JD(S). There was no scam either to talk about during my tenure or H D Deve Gowda's," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Pancharatna Yatra' at Hirisave in Hassan district on Monday.
