Agri officer donates Rs 5 lakh for CM's fund

Agriculture Department assistant director Sharanappa Gungadi has contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Sharanappa has transferred the amount from his account at Pragathi Gramin Bank, Bevur, to the CM's Relief Fund. This amount is almost equivalent to his annual salary.

A native of Nelajeri village in the taluk, Sharanappa joined the Agriculture Department ten years ago.

Sharanappa has requested the government employees, merchants and businessmen to lend a helping hand to the government in this hour of crisis. The government is leaving no stone unturned to prevent the spread of the deadly disease and helping the poor, he added.