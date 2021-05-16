Agriculture Minister to pay ex gratia for Covid victims

Agriculture Minister B C Patil has announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the families of all Covid-19 victims in his Hirekeruru constituency. The minister said he will pay the compensation out of his personal money.
According to a release, as many as 18 people have died in Hirekerur and Rattihalli taluks during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. The minister is expected to disburse the compensation on Monday.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe