Agriculture Minister to pay ex gratia for Covid victims

Agriculture Minister B C Patil has announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the families of all Covid-19 victims in his Hirekeruru constituency. The minister said he will pay the compensation out of his personal money.

According to a release, as many as 18 people have died in Hirekerur and Rattihalli taluks during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. The minister is expected to disburse the compensation on Monday.