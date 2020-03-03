Ahead of budget, civic groups urge Karnataka govt to scrap elevated corridor

A joint committee of civic groups and activists came together to urge the Karnataka government to drop the elevated corridor project days after there were reports that some of the Bengaluru MLAs have sought a budgetary grant for the project.

Members of civic group - Citizens for Bengaluru, Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, Bangalore Environment Trust, Whitefield Rising and CIVIC - said that the government needs to support projects that have been hailed as long term solutions by keeping aside projects that have proved to be a failure.

Srinivas Alavilli and Tara Krishnaswamy of CfB said the Rs 27,000 crore project will exacerbate the problems that have made commuting in Bengaluru a difficult prospect.

"We are waiting for 30 years for the suburban rail project which costs much less. The government should also use the existing 118 km rail network and 60 stations in the city to offer affordable transport solutions," Tara said.

Vinay Sreenivasa of BBPV said the government should keep its promise of reducing the bus fares.

Whitefield Rising's Zibi Jamal questioned the logic behind the government seeking rate of returns for sunburn rail project while conducting no such studies for elevated corridor.