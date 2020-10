Ahead of Mysuru's Dasara celebrations, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has ordered restrictions on the entry of people to Chamudi Hill and Chamundeshwari temple owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No Chamundeshwari Devi darshan will be allowed from October 23 to November 1 midnight. Climbing the 1,008 steps leading to Chamundi Hill will also be restricted on all these days.

However, those living in Chamundi Hills and the officials entrusted with Dasara work will be allowed, the DC ordered.