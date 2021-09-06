Ahead of session, JD(S) delegation meets CM

According to sources, releasing funds for constituencies represented by JD(S) legislators was discussed during the meeting

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 07:04 ist
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

A JD(S) delegation led by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

Apart from that, representatives of the regional party urged Bommai to ensure that irrigation and drinking water projects at Mahadayi and Mekedatu be taken up at the earliest.

The JD(S) delegation expressed its reservation over the Yettinahole project. According to the initial plan, Byragondlu reservoir had 5.78 tmcft storage capacity, which is now reduced to 2 tmcft. This will have repercussions for drinking water supply to Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, the JD(S) leaders said.

During the meeting, the CM is learnt to have sought the co-operation of JD(S) legislators during the upcoming Assembly session scheduled from September 13.

Among those present in the meeting included JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy, former minister Venkatrao Nadagouda among others.

JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

