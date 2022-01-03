AIDSO expresses solidarity with agitating guest lecturers

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has expressed its solidarity with the ongoing agitation by the guest lecturers of the government first grade colleges.

The AIDSO units of at least five colleges in Bengaluru central have extended their support to the agitating guest lecturers

The students of RC College, Maharani Arts Commerce and Management University, Nrupatunga University and Government Home Science College are joining the guest faculties in a protest rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

In a statement released to the media, the AIDSO said, “We are supporting the genuine demands of the guest lecturers and expressing our solidarity. We are holding a protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday.”

The guest faculties are boycotting classes for the last 20 days in protest against the government apathy in fulfilling their demands. They are seeking job security and hike in honorarium.

Following the protest, the academic activities at majority of the government degree colleges has come to a halt as most colleges depended on the guest faculties.

