AIDSO seeks cancellation of odd semester exams

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) members met Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and sought the cancellation of odd-semester examinations.
In a memorandum submitted to the minister, the students, who are members of the AIDSO, highlighted the online survey conducted to collect the opinion of the students where 40,000 students participated and spoke about dropping the decision to conduct two semester examinations in the same month.
They urged the minister to evaluate them using internal assessment or some other standard scientific methods.
