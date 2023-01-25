Air your water woes today

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday. Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
Consumers from the BWSSB’s (South-East-1)-3, (South-East 6), (West-1)-3, (North West-5), (North-2)-3, (South-1)-3, (South-West-3), (South-West-6), (East-2)-4 subdivisions can take part. Call 1916 for details or report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered via WhatsApp on 8762228888.
